ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.