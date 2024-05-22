Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

