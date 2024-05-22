Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after purchasing an additional 234,883 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,122,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,074,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.16 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

