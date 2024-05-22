ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Anthony Wollenberg Purchases 5,000 Shares

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £700 ($889.68).
ADVFN Trading Up 17.2 %
Shares of AFN stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. ADVFN Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.86. The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.37.
