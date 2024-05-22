ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Anthony Wollenberg Purchases 5,000 Shares

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £700 ($889.68).

ADVFN Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of AFN stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. ADVFN Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.86. The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.37.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

