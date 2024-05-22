AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 37,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 69,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

