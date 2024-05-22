AEON Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AEON Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEON opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. AEON Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma ( NASDAQ:AEON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AEON Biopharma by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,827,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

