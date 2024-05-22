Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $7.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

