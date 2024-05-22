Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,592 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8,213.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.