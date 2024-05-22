Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.78

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 178476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,726,585 shares of company stock worth $45,495,640 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.