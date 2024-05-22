Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 21,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 137,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

