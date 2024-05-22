Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.