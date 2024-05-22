Allurion Technologies (ALUR) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allurion Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allurion Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies Competitors 1623 4345 8467 227 2.50

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.86%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million -$80.61 million -0.45 Allurion Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion $4.44 million -4,583.76

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allurion Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06% Allurion Technologies Competitors -639.06% -133.13% -26.88%

Risk and Volatility

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

