Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

DRTS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

