Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$48.37 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

