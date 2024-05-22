Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$48.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.47. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

