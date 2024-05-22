Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.47.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.