Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 186.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.47.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

