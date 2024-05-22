Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider David Loren Neuhauser Buys 19,500 Shares

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,340.11).
Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance
LON AMRQ opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.07).
Amaroq Minerals Company Profile
