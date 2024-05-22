Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider David Loren Neuhauser Buys 19,500 Shares

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,340.11).

LON AMRQ opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.07).

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

