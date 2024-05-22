AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $135.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

