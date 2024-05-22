Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.
Amer Sports Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE AS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
