Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of ~+10% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.02 million. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Amer Sports Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.