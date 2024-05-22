AMERCO (UHALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th.
AMERCO Price Performance
UHALB stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34.
AMERCO Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AMERCO’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
