American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

