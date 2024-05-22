Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Seaport Res Ptn upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $134.06 and last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 734369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.91.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $2,875,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

Shares of Amphenol are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

