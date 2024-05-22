Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Analog Devices traded as high as $217.54 and last traded at $217.10, with a volume of 590034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.08.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

