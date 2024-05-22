Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $218.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $192.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

