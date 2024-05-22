Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 266.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $210,327,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $85,436,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

