Analysts Offer Predictions for Coty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of COTY opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,238 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

