Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $267.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

