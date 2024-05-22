Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $93.25

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

AMWD stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 265.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

