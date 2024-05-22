Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $21.08

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

