Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $69.23

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

