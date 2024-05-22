Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT at $244.63

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,921 shares of company stock worth $27,371,558 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duolingo by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $180.89 on Friday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 186.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

