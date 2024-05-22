Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $12.33

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JRVR

James River Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.74 on Friday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.17.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in James River Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of James River Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of James River Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.