Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Target Price at $27.43

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of KGS opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 147,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

