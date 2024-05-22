Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $79.67

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SHEL opened at $71.40 on Friday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

