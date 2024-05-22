Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $13.80

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.50 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

