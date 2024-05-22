Analyzing mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.00 $1.67 million N/A N/A BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.18 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.10

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats BIO-key International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

