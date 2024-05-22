ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.79.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

