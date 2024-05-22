Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

