APA Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

APA opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.29. APA has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

