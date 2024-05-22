Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ACHR opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 43.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 256.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

