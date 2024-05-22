Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Head-To-Head Review

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -41.36% -41.65% -23.08% Galapagos -26.25% -2.60% -1.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 8 1 3.11 Galapagos 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ardelyx and Galapagos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ardelyx presently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 65.97%. Galapagos has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Ardelyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Galapagos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ardelyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and Galapagos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $124.46 million 14.43 -$66.07 million ($0.28) -27.57 Galapagos $259.40 million 7.21 $229.12 million N/A N/A

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Ardelyx.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Galapagos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It also develops XPHOZAH, which is in Phase III clinical trial to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia; RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among patients with kidney and/or heart failure; and RDX020, for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd., and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and AbbVie S.à r.l. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

