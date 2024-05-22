Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $322.46 and last traded at $321.44. 265,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,517,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $164,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,210 shares of company stock valued at $116,875,362. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.