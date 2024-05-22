Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Arvinas worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arvinas

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.