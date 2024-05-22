Ascential (LON:ASCL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.
Ascential Stock Performance
Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.19) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.19. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 318.58 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Ascential
