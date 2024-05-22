Ascential (LON:ASCL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.19) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.19. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 318.58 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

