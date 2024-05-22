Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 6,018,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,212,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Asiamet Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile
Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asiamet Resources
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.