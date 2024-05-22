Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 6,018,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,212,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Asiamet Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.