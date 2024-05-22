Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Purchases 198,975 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 198,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($108,743.33).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £325.08 ($413.17).

On Friday, April 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 786 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £322.26 ($409.58).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 351 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($191.83).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 42.26 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.60. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.85 ($0.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assura’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

