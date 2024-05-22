Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter.

Assurant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,440 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.