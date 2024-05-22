Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter.
Assurant Price Performance
Shares of Assurant stock opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $189.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,484 shares of company stock worth $2,022,440. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on AIZ
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
