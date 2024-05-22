Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 19,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,391,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Atreca Trading Up 9.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.02.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

